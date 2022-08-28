Stanley R. Zax Acquires 35,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE:KW opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $25.30.
Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
