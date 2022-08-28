Stanley R. Zax Acquires 35,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:KW opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

