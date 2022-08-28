Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

