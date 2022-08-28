STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNVVF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

