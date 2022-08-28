Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 118,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 175.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.75. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

