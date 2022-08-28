StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 2.4 %
ESBA opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
About Empire State Realty OP
