StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 48.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

