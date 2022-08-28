StockNews.com Downgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Buy

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSWA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
American Software Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.01 million, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.84. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in American Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Software
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.
