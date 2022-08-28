StockNews.com Downgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Sell

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $198.91. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $331,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 248.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

