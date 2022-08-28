StockNews.com Downgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Buy

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

