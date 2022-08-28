StockNews.com Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Buy

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $32.35 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.