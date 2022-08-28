StockNews.com Upgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to “Hold”

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CL King initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

LANC opened at $172.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

