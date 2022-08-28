StockNews.com Upgrades Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to “Buy”

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTEK. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $140.05 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 441,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 382,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 296,212 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

