Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Stratasys stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.29.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
