Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Stratasys stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

