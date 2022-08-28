Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $160.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

