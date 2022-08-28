SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $569.45.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $410.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.