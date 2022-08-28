SVB Leerink Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $103.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

