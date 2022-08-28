Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after buying an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,157,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 303,940 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 469,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 181,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,452,207 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 814,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,787. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

