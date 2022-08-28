Swiss National Bank Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 501.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,926.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,926.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,598 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,018 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.