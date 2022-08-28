Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.11

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 22272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $270.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

