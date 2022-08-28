Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synalloy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1,993.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

