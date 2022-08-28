Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 394,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,837,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

