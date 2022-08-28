System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.80. System1 shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 971 shares.

Specifically, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,527,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,428,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,527,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,833 shares of company stock worth $2,203,723 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SST shares. Bank of America began coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

System1 Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth $3,438,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at about $1,473,000.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Articles

