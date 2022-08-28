T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.00

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $146.99, with a volume of 22622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.00.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,077 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,529.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

