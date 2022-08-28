Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Up to $125.48

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $125.48, but opened at $129.72. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 12,373 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

