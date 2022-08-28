TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.92

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 186523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TAL. CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

