TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,996 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after buying an additional 5,679,231 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,922,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,001,000 after buying an additional 970,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,317,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,974,000 after buying an additional 59,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

ZI opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 763,688 shares of company stock worth $35,653,162 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

