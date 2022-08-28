TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

