TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,130,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Qiagen stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.31. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

