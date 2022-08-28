TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,200 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 394,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 264,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

