TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 51,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

