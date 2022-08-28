TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 898 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 504,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.48. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

