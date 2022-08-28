TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

