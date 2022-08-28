TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,993. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

