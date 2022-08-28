TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

