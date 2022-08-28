TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.