TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $220.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.