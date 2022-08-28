TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOVA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

