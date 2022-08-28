TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Stellantis by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,927,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 484,645 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Stellantis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

NASDAQ STLA opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellantis Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.