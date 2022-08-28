TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 233.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,173,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.4 %

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

