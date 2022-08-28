TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SAP by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reduced their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

