TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after acquiring an additional 789,000 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after buying an additional 263,837 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 414,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in PG&E by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

PCG stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

