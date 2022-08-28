TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,824 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEX. StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $1,771,800 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

