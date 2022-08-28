TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,076 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SPX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SPX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in SPX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SPX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX Trading Down 4.6 %

SPXC opened at $59.06 on Friday. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.