TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,882 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. CTS’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

