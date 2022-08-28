TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 32.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.