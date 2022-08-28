TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 262.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,474 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,798,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,465 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,437,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 793,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLGC opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $717.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SomaLogic

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

