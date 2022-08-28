TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6,948.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,617 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $12,217,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 4.1 %

UHS stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

