TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

