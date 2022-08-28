TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

