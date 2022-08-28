TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,476 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.31. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,121,000 shares of company stock worth $206,013,880 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

